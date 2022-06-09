Politics Vučić: "I'm coming to Montenegro" President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said that he would come to Montenegro, adding that the two countries should reset their mutual relations. Source: B92, Dan Thursday, June 9, 2022 | 16:34 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Vučić pointed out that Serbia and Montenegro have no one closer than each other.



"I hope that we can do a lot together in the future, and even make this winter easier for each other and help each other, because it will be a very difficult winter for both countries. Let's slowly reset our relations and start to build them, that is, to return that emotion that we had, the one of respect and love, because it is difficult to have someone closer than each other", said President of Serbia.



When asked whether he will visit Montenegro soon, Vučić answered in the affirmative.



"I will definitely come to Montenegro, whether officially or privately - that is another matter. Prime Minister of Montenegro Dritan Abazovic received an invitation to officially visit Serbia on June 29 and he is welcome. We have many topics to talk about and many things to decide in the interest of our people. Of course, there will always be those who do not think about how good it would be for the two countries to cooperate, but how to stop it, but I have no problem with that", Vucic added, as "Dan" reports.