Politics Memorandum signed; Vučić: "We achieved a lot" A Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in the field of culture in the West Balkans was signed at the Open Balkans Summit in Ohrid. Wednesday, June 8, 2022 | 15:40

The memorandum was signed by Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and Information Maja Gojkovic, Minister of Culture of North Macedonia Bisera Kostadinovska-Stojcevska and Minister of Culture of Albania Elva Margariti.



The Ministers of Culture signed the Memorandum with the intention of expanding regional cooperation, encouraging cultural development and investment in the arts and culture sector and the employment of artists of the Western Balkans.



Bearing in mind the importance of artists' mobility in order to ensure cultural progress and prosperity, and with the intention of expanding the existing cooperation between countries in the field of arts and culture, the signing of the Memorandum expressed readiness for open cooperation with other Western Balkan participants. Memorandum aimed at promoting productive cooperation in the field of culture in the region.



The purpose of this Memorandum is to create conditions for facilitating, expanding and deepening institutional cooperation in the field of culture, and the signatory countries will consider establishing Residential Programs to provide artists and professionals with conditions for extended stays, use of space and resources, individually or in groups, in their areas of expertise.



The signatory countries will promote regional mobility of artists and experts, integrate sub-programs, as well as regional cooperation policies in the field of art and culture, designed to support, among other things, exchange of experiences, networking and promotion of WB artists' culture and art internationally.



The memorandum envisages encouraging the mobility of artists, and the signatory countries will strive to integrate projects, platforms or networks of cooperation between them and European countries and to encourage the mutual realization of joint cultural programs.

Vučić: "Results cannot be immediately visible"

After the signing, President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, addressed the audience. President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, thanked the hosts for their hospitality, and added that next week there will be a video conference on preparations and finding the best solution to the crisis in the world.



"We want to help each other. The results cannot be immediately visible, but they will be more visible every day," Vucic said. As he says, a lot has been achieved, both economically and politically.



"Every day it will be more visible, that ordinary people pass faster, we still have a lot to do and we will work and fight for a better life of citizens and reduction of bureaucratic procedures."



As he pointed out, he owes great gratitude to Edi Rama. "Without his openness and strength, the Open Balkans could not exist. We believe and hope that everything we have signed today will contribute to the development of our relations," Vucic said, adding that he was proud of everything they had done. After Vučić, Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama, thanked everyone who advocated being there.



As he says, the Open Balkans was born as an idea of ​​three, but the Open Balkans is for all citizens and belongs to everyone. "It is enough to cross the border and come here to Ohrid and see that changes have already taken place," Rama said.



He said that it is a great relief that the walls have been torn down, and it is easier to move. "As President Vučić said, we will form a working group for the crisis and concrete solutions, because the deep crisis, which will be even deeper on all occasions, will require endurance and commitment to each country," Rama said.

Answering the questions, President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, also referred to Svetozar Marović. Vučić said that the summit deals with the flow of people, goods and services.



"We are not dealing with the inversion of the word who is open and who is closed in order to represent particular interests. We have no problem talking about any issue. We want better bilateral relations with Montenegro."



As he said, his answer could be: "Do you know how many requests we have, have you ever asked Serbia? I can get 10 questions this second, but I will not because I want to make better bilateral relations with Montenegro."



"My question is what is the point of everything, that we always have something to pass on to each other without ever sitting at a table and trying to solve problems. Abazovic received an invitation from Ana Brnabic to visit Belgrade and talk," Vucic said.



As he says, things are not so simple, but conversations can contribute to a better understanding and solving the problem in the future. "I am ready to talk to Abazovic when he comes to Belgrade or at the next session," Vucic said. President Vučić said that Serbia wants better bilateral relations with Montenegro.