Politics Vučić from Ohrid: "When we are together, we are much stronger" PHOTO / VIDEO The summit of the regional initiative Open Balkans was officially opened in Ohrid today. Wednesday, June 8, 2022 | 14:12

The summit is attended by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, prime ministers of North Macedonia and Albania, Dimitar Kovacevski and Edi Rama, as well as officials from Montenegro and Bosnia-Herzegovina.



President Vucic said that he had meetings with representatives of countries that are not yet official members of the Open Balkans.



"We sent an invitation to Montenegro, and the invitation to Bosnia-Herzegovina will be sent soon," said Vucic.



As he says, last night the idea was launched about creating working groups and teams that would analyze the situation in which the region finds itself and how we could help ourselves. Vučić said that a big fair of wine, food and tourism was being prepared in Belgrade, and added that he would like the next meeting to be somewhere in the south of Serbia.



"It is important that we find a common approach to solving the problem," Vucic said. "When we are together, then we are much, much stronger. Serbia has the most food, flour, oil, sugar, we have all that," said President Vučić at the beginning of his address to the media.



President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said that he was already "looking with horror" at what would happen around energy. He said that in the region we must cooperate closer, to prepare a large Fair of Wine, Food and Tourism in Belgrade, and to organize the next meeting in Vranje or Leskovac, in the south of Serbia.



"Let's see how to help the citizens of all our countries, to approach solving problems together. That is important for the people," said Vucic.



He noted that it is good that France has given up on the overhaul of seven nuclear power plants, which will have a deflationary effect on the price of electricity, and it is encouraging before the coming winter in the whole of Europe.



"But we will all face problems and we will see how to solve them. But when we are together, then we are much, much stronger and that is an important message that we sent today," Vucic said.

About media in Croatia

Speaking about the cooperation with the leader of the opposition, Dragan Djilas, Vucic said that it was insulting for the members of the opposition and that he would not refer to those writings.



"They said before the elections that the real opposition is not participating in the elections, and what is it now," Vucic asked. "If I believed every report and every word, I would not deal with this business," he added.



When asked about the writing of the Croatian media, Vučić referred to the well-known motto: "It's best to have your own standpoint, the worst is when you don't have your own standpoint," he said. He said that when Croatia has its own independent standpoint towards Serbia on any issue, then he will deal with their writing.

About the Open Balkans Initiative

Speaking about the Open Balkans initiative, Vučić said that it was an initiative of people from the region, that, as he said, we decide on our own destiny and future.



"It is so important and normal that we need to talk. The Balkans should belong to the Balkan peoples, we are very firmly committed to keep peace and safety. We have greater trust between Belgrade, Skopje and Tirana. Except for the status of Kosovo, we do not have any bilateral problems", the president said.



Vučić said that from September, everything will be accepted and implemented, when it comes to the diploma nostrification between Serbia, Albania and North Macedonia. As he says, the most important thing is to decide our own destiny and to make our own future.



He adds that it is important that the people who live here know how important it is that we can talk and that we are closest to each other and that we should help each other.



"The Balkans should belong to the Balkan peoples, the great powers never wanted to allow that. The interest of the Balkan peoples should be ours, not the great powers. We should be guided by it. I care about other people's interests," Vucic said.



"There is no great philosophy here, we are firmly determined to preserve peace and stability and a common future. It is an initiative for the future," Vucic said. Vučić said that Serbia cares about others and cares about the image of others, just as much as it does not allow them to stain our image.



