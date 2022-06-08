Politics LIVE Vučić announced: "We are signing today" The summit of the regional initiative "Open Balkans" officially opens in Ohrid today. Source: B92 Wednesday, June 8, 2022 | 10:37 Tweet Share Instagram/ buducnostsrbijeav

At the beginning, Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski addressed the audience, greeting all participants gathered, as citizens of the Western Balkans.



"Welcome to Ohrid. It is a time of great challenges, a time of togetherness. The benefit of the Open Balkans is mutual assistance between countries. We understand each other, we help each other, we have a common goal, to move forward together. We are here for a better standard of all Western Balkans. We are taking big steps forward," Kovacevski said.

Regional initiative aimed at increasing cooperation between the three countries The Open Balkans is a regional initiative established by Albania, North Macedonia and Serbia, with the aim of increasing economic and other co-operation between the three countries, as well as improving mutual relations. On October 10, 2019, Vučić, Rama and former Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev started an initiative that was informally called "Mini-Schengen", and which was supported by the EU and the USA. The goal of the initiative, as President Vučić said at the time, is to make life easier for citizens and improve living standards.

After him, the gathered were addressed by the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić.



As he pointed out, the Prime Minister of Macedonia wrote this speech beautifully.



"This is our initiative, people from the Balkans, those who have to connect and solve their own problems. Everything we have done in the economy and what is important for our citizens is something that can be seen in the relations between Serbia, North Macedonia and Albania. We almost have no bilateral problems, we have no demands except to be friends and work in the interest of our citizens," Vucic said.



He especially thanked EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi for his presence.



"This is something unstoppable, a good idea and will have more and more supporters over the years. I always want to form our relations meaningfully, so I think it is important to form working groups at the next meeting I suggest to be held somewhere in southern Serbia, before the big summit. We also agree to form working groups to take care of how to overcome difficulties and food supplies in the field of energy, how to help each other survive the winter, because I think it is of the greatest interest to all citizens of our three countries, but I would say the whole region", he said.



He added that representatives of Montenegro, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Pristina, are welcome in those agreements and if they want to participate in the formation of working groups. As he stated, what is important is the acceleration of all joint projects.



"Today we are signing an agreement on diplomas, which will mean speeding up all processes around work permits."



Along with the founders of the Initiative, the leaders of Serbia, Albania and North Macedonia, the meetings are also attended by representatives of Montenegro and Bosnia-Herzegovina.



As previously announced, several agreements and memoranda on cooperation in the field of higher education, tourism, culture and tax services will be signed at the summit.



It should be reminded that the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, announced yesterday that talks are expected to continue in the coming days on many other topics on the future of the Western Balkans, Serbia's European road, as well as all necessary reforms we need to implement.