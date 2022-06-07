Politics "Serbia accepts Lavrov's invitation"; "There was hysteria directed at Serbia" Serbia accepted with pleasure invitation of the head of Russian diplomacy for his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selaković to visit Russia, Russian ambassador said. Source: B92, Beta, Blic Tuesday, June 7, 2022 | 15:10 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File

Alexander Botsan Kharchenko told Russia 24 television that Serbia accepted with great pleasure the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic to visit Russia, and that appropriate instructions have already been given in that regard, the Srna agency reported.



Botsan-Kharchenko also said today that the disabling of Lavrov's arrival in Belgrade showed what kind of pressure is being put on Serbia. "But Serbia has remained strong, not accepting the demands of that pressure," he said at a reception on the occasion of Russia's Day at the embassy.



He said that there was "hysteria" in the West regarding the announced visit of Lavrov, because it was clear to them that he would be welcomed in Belgrade with "a big heart". "Russia is not changing its position on Kosovo - it remains the same. Like its position on Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Dayton Accords," Kharchenko said, adding that Serbia's failure to impose sanctions on Russia allowed bilateral relations to advance in all spheres.



It should be recalled that the Russian foreign minister had to cancel his visit to Belgrade, which is why he addressed the public at an extraordinary press conference from Moscow, at a time when he was supposed to be on a flight to Belgrade, where he spoke about banning and closing airspace.



At that conference, among other things, Lavrov said that Russia was inviting the Serbian foreign minister to visit Moscow. Yesterday, President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, expressed his dissatisfaction with the circumstances that prevented the arrival of the head of Russian diplomacy.



In a conversation with Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko, Vucic added that "Serbia will, despite everything, preserve independence and autonomy in political decision-making and continue the European road while fostering traditional friendly and partnership relations with countries on all continents and preserving military neutrality".