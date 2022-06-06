Politics Vučić re: Lavrov's cancelled visit: "Who are you kidding?! I have a very bad feeling" Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić addressed the public due to the cancelled visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to Belgrade. Source: B92 Monday, June 6, 2022 | 22:30 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIC/ nr

Vučić spoke about the details of the cancellation of the visit on Monday night in the RTS Daily.



"I must say that I am not surprised," Vucic said at the beginning.



"I said that I expect complications... We are skeptical about whatever I say, it was not too much of a surprise. We followed day by day how it went, changes in the route," he said.



"Of course you have to express your dissatisfaction. First of all, I haven't seen the kind of hysteria that little Serbia has been exposed to in Europe and the world due to the arrival of Lavrov for a long time. You can't believe how much pressure there was on Serbia because of that visits", he said.



"I do not think that this is my personal courage, but a reasonable and calming road to Europe, where it is not easy to hear the voice of reason and dialogue today, it is not a question of gaining or losing political points," he said.



"I don't understand, look at everyone from the environment, their media and politicians... We received more media representatives in Serbia since I don't know when, waiting for them to attack and blacken Serbia. And what did Serbia do wrong? Who did we harm or is it just our refusal to be part of the pack that causes someone a headache? You could watch that hysteria, directed at Serbia. They realize that they can't do anything to Russia, so they are 'taking it out' on Serbia, from Carl Bildt, to Croatia", Vučić said.



"If you look at the vocabulary they use, in which someone doesn't treat us like a neighbor and a friend... If I wanted to behave like them, I would say - I'm sorry, I'm not particularly fascinated by their threats and commanding tone. I'd rather someone want to talk to us. We have condemned the incursion into Ukraine, but Russia is a traditional friend of Serbia," he said.



"How are you going to tell the Serbs that Russia can no longer be our friend," he asked. "We have a lot to talk about. I wanted to ask Lavrov when we can get a firefighting helicopter to put out fires in the whole region faster," he said.



"And let me ask you - what makes Vučić such a bad guy? Do you want to say that to Turkey tomorrow because Lavrov is going to Ankara? Do you want to expel Turkey from NATO? It seems that you can only behave in such a way towards little Serbia," said Vučić. He stated that some leaders of EU countries were allowed to go to Putin's residence in Moscow.



"Associated Press claims calmly that Vučić violated all sanctions. Tell me which and who imposed them? They say they don't use Russian gas, but how? They let it go to Germany and then they use it from there, then they use the same gas, but they say that it's not Russian gas anymore. Who are you kidding?" he asked.

About the meeting with Scholz

"Those few hours will be of great importance for us. Germany is our most important partner, the biggest investor. Thank you, Chancellor Scholz. He was correct and fair and they said that even if Lavrov comes, he will come," he said.



Vučić said that he was told that Scholz always sees a solution in the talks and that he will surely come.



"I will not forget that. He will come with difficult messages for us, messages that we will not like, but I want to talk to someone who wants to hear us. If you do not agree with our standpoints, at least tell us that you understand our position," Vucic said.



"I have a very bad feeling for the situation in the world, but it is ours to fight and save our country and to live as normally as possible, not just to survive," he concluded.



It should be recalled that Lavrov's visit to Belgrade was cancelled after North Macedonia, Montenegro and Bulgaria prevented the plane of the head of Russian diplomacy from flying over. On that occasion, Sergei Lavrov held a conference at which he spoke about the reasons for canceling the visit.



Speaking about Sergei Lavrov's visit to Serbia two days ago, Vučić said that it was planned, that it had been established what it should look like, but he emphasized that there were some "other problems" about that visit, and that he would inform the public about it within two days.