Vučić: "Today, more than ever, the whole world longs for truth and justice" PHOTO

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, posted a new message on his profile on Instagram.

EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC
EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

"Today, perhaps more than ever, the whole world longs for truth and justice," Vucic began and continued:

"The same justice that is woven into the words of our beautiful national anthem and which still stands as an imperative without which there is no progress for a dignified man or the whole world. I will always fight for such truth and justice, because there is nothing harder, neither more honorable than that", wrote Vučić.

