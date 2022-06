Politics Meeting between Vučić and Russian Ambassador Botsan-Kharchenko to take place today Today, President Aleksandar Vučić will meet with the Ambassador of Russia to Serbia, Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko. Source: Tanjug Monday, June 6, 2022 | 08:40 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The meeting will be held at 10 a.m., in the building of the General Secretariat of the President of the Republic, Office for Media Relations of the President of Serbia announced.