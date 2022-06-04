Politics Vučić about Lavrov's arrival: It's possible that everything'll be fine, it may not be President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, visited the Asylum Center in Vranje, where refugees from Ukraine are accommodated. Source: B92 Saturday, June 4, 2022 | 00:32 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The tour started at 3 p.m., and the Ukrainian ambassador Volodymyr Tolkach accompanies the president.



Upon his arrival, the President was greeted with applause, and at the very beginning of the tour, he was interested which cities the refugees came from, as well as whether the children started going to school.



"They come mostly from places where there is heavy fighting," he said.



He told the parents of the children that great people are born in exile. Vučić handed over gifts to the children who were placed in the center.



He thanked those accommodated in the center.

Vučić pointed out that Serbia is ready to help the people from Ukraine.



I am happy to see many happy children in your new home, and I wish you peace as soon as possible and return to your homes. Whoever wants to live and work in Serbia should feel at home. Everything you think can be of help, we are ready to do, and I must tell you that we sympathize with you".



He pointed out that he wants the children of Ukraine to have a normal and decent childhood.



"We sympathize with all the people in Ukraine. It is important for us that your children have a decent childhood here. I hope that you have felt the heart of good hosts in Serbia and how much we love you and understand your difficult destiny", the president said.



He thanked Ambassador Tolkach once again, and said that the state is ready to help everyone, as well as to provide medical assistance.



After the president, Ambassador Vladimir Tolkach addressed the people gathered.

He thanked for the hospitality, and for the fact that people were enabled to flee from the war and tragedy to safety.



President of Serbia told the mothers that another aid was prepared. "When people get used to Vranje and this hospitality, they will not want to leave. This is wonderful here, wonderful people," said Vucic. After visiting the Center, President Vučić went out on the sports field with the children, and stood on the goal, but he did not have much success as a goalkeeper.



The President announced that Serbia ended the talks with Hungary on gas storage today.



Answering the questions of the journalists, Vučić said that he would make sure that we keep peace and stability. "I think we can do that with our responsible policy. We believe that there are still people who do not want conflicts. We still have to fight for our country and the people in it," he stressed.



"People want to live their normal lives, and they don't want to listen to arguments. Nobody canceled going to the sea, everyone lives as if everything is still normal. We will do everything to keep the situation normal. We will have enough food, I see that we are again ready to export some products. We will be as ready as possible for the winter," he added.

Lavrov's visit: Anything is possible

When asked whether Lavrov will visit Serbia, which was confirmed today by Maria Zakharova, Vučić said that many tendentious headlines appeared in the media.



"I saw in some media that you said that Zakharova denied something that I said. Of course the visit was planned, I was talking about some other things then. We will see in the coming days," he said, adding: "Do you really think I'm so stupid or illiterate that you underestimate me so much. Be patient for a day or two and we'll see. It's possible that everything will be fine, it's possible that it won't be".



President also said that he did not rule out that the visit of Sergei Lavrov could jeopardize the visit of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"Serbia will continue to help"

"The state must function the way every country in the world functions," he pointed out.



At the end of his address, the President thanked the Ukrainian ambassador, and said that the state would continue to help all those who sought shelter in Serbia.



"We must be a true asylum for all who are in trouble. By doing so, we are showing the human heart we have. Many of these children will be successful people and athletes", Vučić concluded.