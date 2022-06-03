Politics The three accused in the murder of Oliver Ivanović released from custody The custody of three accused of involvement in the murder of SDP GI leader Oliver Ivanovic, Marko Rosic, Nedeljko Spasojevic and Rado Basara, has been lifted. Source: Kosovo online Friday, June 3, 2022 | 15:00 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ ANDREJ CUKIC/ Ilustracija

Due to the lack of evidence, the three accused in the murder of Oliver Ivanović were released from custody.



They were released today after spending three and a half years in custody.



According to media reports, they were released from custody due to lack of evidence and will follow the rest of the process from house arrest.



Apart from the three of them, Silvana Arsović and Rado Basara are also accused of participating in an organized criminal group linked to the murder of Ivanović, while Dragiša Marković and Žarko Jovanović are charged with abuse of office.