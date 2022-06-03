Politics Lavrov arrives in Belgrade for an otherwise "ordinary" diplomatic visit if only... By arriving in Serbia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is pushing his finger in the eye of the West, Belgrade media write. Source: Blic Friday, June 3, 2022 | 09:14 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ MARKO DJOKOVIC

Lavrov is scheduled to arrive in Serbia on June 7, and since the war in Ukraine, which Moscow began on February 24, the Russian foreign minister has travelled to only three destinations: China - in early March, India - in early April and the Middle East - May 30th, reminds Blic.



This means that Serbia could be the first country in Europe that Lavrov has set foot on since the war began. It is also known how he could spend his time: he will meet with the state leadership, and it has been announced that he will attend the reception on the occasion of the Day of Russia, which will be organized by the Russian Embassy in Belgrade on June 7.



And all that would be characterized as another ordinary diplomatic visit, if only it did not take place in a more than sensitive moment. President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, also suggested that it is sensitive, saying yesterday in Bratislava that "Sergei Lavrov's visit is becoming more complicated".



Blic reminds that great geopolitical turmoil is underway, within the framework of which the EU and the USA openly demand that Serbia, as a candidate country, align its foreign policy with the one led by Brussels and impose sanctions on Moscow. In all this, it is logical to ask: what does this visit bring to Moscow and Belgrade respectively? Will Europe watch all this calmly and favorably?



Speaking about that, Aleksandar Popov, director of the Center for Regionalism, told Blic that this visit is practically a finger in the eye of the West.



"Except in the Arab world, Lavrov hardly traveled anywhere else, especially not in Europe, nor did he visit a country that is a candidate for EU membership. In the current situation, his visit benefits Russia more than Serbia," Popov said.



The question is how it will be interpreted in Europe, and Popov says that it certainly did not happen quite by accident at a time when Russian officials around the world are considered personae non gratae.

"This is like doing things out of spite, we have problems with the EU anyway, and there is an additional drop that can make it worse. With this visit, the Russians want to say 'This is our area of ​​interest', and try to mark the territory in their own way. I believe that pressure on Serbia are being exerted behind the scenes, and this will further strengthen them," Popov said.



In light of, as Blic writes, the growing messages sent to Serbia, both from Russia and the West, Lavrov's visit is a real challenge. The program manager of the Center for European Policy, Strahinja Subotic, says for that paper that Lavrov's visit to Belgrade is a way for Russia to show external legitimacy and that the whole of Europe has not turned its back on it.



"That visit creates additional problems for us, and shows that there is no free lunch. I believe that Serbia is not thrilled because persona non grata is coming for a visit at the moment, and it is important to recall that it was preceded by a conversation with Putin about gas prices," Subotic said.



He also notes that how it will be interpreted within the EU depends on how this visit will be organized.



"If Brussels ever suspected that we were a Russian player, this visit can only contribute to strengthening that position. I am not saying that we are, but I want to point out to the possible consequences. It is important to say that every gesture and statement of our people will be followed. The Austrian chancellor talked to Putin, no one made a problem because it was known that the goal was to stop the war. If we show that we want the same, then this visit may be acceptable," Subotic said.