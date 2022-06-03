Politics Vučić with the Greek Foreign Minister; Visit to the Asylum Center Today, the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, Nikos Dendias. Source: B92 Friday, June 3, 2022 | 08:55 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ JADRANKA ILIC

The meeting is planned for 8:00 a.m. in the building of the General Secretariat of the President of the Republic, it is stated in the announcement of the Office for Media Relations of the President of the Republic.



Then, later in the day, Vučić will visit the Asylum Center in Vranje today, where refugees from Ukraine are accommodated.



The tour is planned for 3 p.m., Office for Media Relations of the President of Serbia announced.