Politics 0

Vučić with the Greek Foreign Minister; Visit to the Asylum Center

Today, the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, Nikos Dendias.

Source: B92
Share
FOTO TANJUG/ JADRANKA ILIC
FOTO TANJUG/ JADRANKA ILIC

The meeting is planned for 8:00 a.m. in the building of the General Secretariat of the President of the Republic, it is stated in the announcement of the Office for Media Relations of the President of the Republic.

Then, later in the day, Vučić will visit the Asylum Center in Vranje today, where refugees from Ukraine are accommodated.

The tour is planned for 3 p.m., Office for Media Relations of the President of Serbia announced.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

page 1 of 20 go to page