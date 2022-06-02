Politics Vučić from Bratislava: I reiterated to Lajčák PHOTO Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić met in Bratislava with EU Special Representative for Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajčák. Source: B92 Thursday, June 2, 2022 | 14:44 Tweet Share Screenshot/Instagram "buducnostsrbijeav"

The photos of that meeting, but also the topics that the two leaders discussed, were posted on the Instagram profile of "Buducnostsrbijeav" by the President of Serbia.



"As always, an open and honest conversation with @ miroslav.lajcak about the situation in the region, as well as about all topics of interest in order to constructively continue the dialogue with Pristina," Vucic said, adding:



"We analyzed what has been achieved and agreed that fulfilling the obligations from the Brussels Agreement remains the key message for any further talks. I reiterated the full commitment of the Republic of Serbia to continuing that process and efforts to reach a compromise solution to create better relations between Serbs and Albanians."



Vučić also wrote that he and Lajčák agreed that regional cooperation, while preserving peace and stability, is the only right path for the progress of the Western Balkan countries. President of Serbia arrived this morning in Bratislava, where he is participating in the annual "GLOBSEC 2022" Forum.



The forum is being held from June 2nd to 4th, and the focus of this year's gathering is on mobilizing support and action for Ukraine and the European Neighborhood, including the Western Balkans.



Vučić met with the Vice President of the European Commission for Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight, Maroš Šefčovič, in the capital of Slovakia prior to meeting with Lajčák.