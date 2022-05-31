Politics 0

Visoki Dečani – reappeared on Google Maps PHOTO

The name of the monastery Visoki Decani, one of the four UNESCO monuments in Kosovo and Metohija, has reappeared in the "Google Maps" application.

Source: Tanjug
Ilustracija: Shutterstock/bjornmilansson

"After deletion of the Visoki Dečani Monastery name-tag on Google maps yesterday and the prompt intervention of our IT team, the name of the Monastery has reappeared on the map again. Let’s hope that such incidents will not happen again", the monastery Visoki Decani said on Twitter.

Earlier, the monastery announced that the name-tag of the monastery Visoki Decani was moved on Google maps and that this happened twice in the course of this year.

