Formal session ended: Vučić took the oath PHOTO / VIDEO

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, took the oath in the National Assembly for the second presidential term. Source: B92 Tuesday, May 31, 2022 | 13:11

The special session of the parliament started at 11 a.m., and the special session of the Assembly is attended by representatives of the Government of Serbia, Republika Srpska, judiciary, army and police, religious communities, as well as 75 representatives of the diplomatic corps. Before the inauguration, Vučić addressed the gathered citizens.

Siniša Mali congratulated Vučić: "I know how dedicated you are in fighting for our beautiful country"

Dodik congratulated Vucic

Честитам @avucic полагање заклетве за предсједника Србије, која је мудро изабрала твоје вођство по други пут.

Тај избор охрабрује и обавезује, али ниједног тренутка не сумњам да ћеш је водити одлучно и мудро за добробит грађана Србије и Срба! pic.twitter.com/G82qwR9q0l — Милорад Додик (@MiloradDodik) May 31, 2022

President addressed the Serbian Army Guard

After taking the oath in the parliament and starting his second term, the president went to the building of the Presidency of Serbia, and from Nikola Pašić Square to Andrićev Venac he was accompanied by applause from the gathered citizens.



In front of the parliament, Vučić approached Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija, who were waiting for him with a banner that read "Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija are with their president, Aleksandar Vučić". He thanked them for coming and took photos with them.



He also thanked the Krajina group for their support, who greeted him with a song in their traditional costume. Vučić then went to his office at Andrićev venac, and was greeted by the citizens gathered in the Pioneer Park.



The Guard of the Serbian Army was set up in front of the building of the Presidency, as well as representatives of all branches of the Serbian army, and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, General Milan Mojsilovic, handed over the report to President Vucic.



"Thank you for this magnificent honor, and I want to extend gratitude to the people who wanted me to lead our country for the second term. Thank you for the huge support," Vucic said on behalf of the Presidency.



He said that we are facing big and difficult decisions - whether we will have peace and stability. "Please perform your duty diligently and responsibly. Thank you for everything you have done in the past five years. Now comes the difficult five years, it is not easy to maintain peace and stability, but with such soldiers and aware citizens who know there is no greater value than freedom, I am convinced that we will preserve peace, stability and freedom. Long live the Serbian Army," said President Vučić, who then entered the building on Andrićev venac.