Vučić: "Open Balkans is the best initiative for the peoples of the Balkans"

President Aleksandar Vučić said that the Open Balkans is the best initiative for the peoples of the Balkans.

Source: B92
buducnostsrbijeav printscreen
buducnostsrbijeav printscreen

"The Open Balkans is the best initiative for the peoples of the Balkans. We are preparing great things for the citizens of Serbia, Albania and North Macedonia," Vucic posted on his Instagram profile.

