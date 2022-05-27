Politics Vučić: "Open Balkans is the best initiative for the peoples of the Balkans" President Aleksandar Vučić said that the Open Balkans is the best initiative for the peoples of the Balkans. Source: B92 Friday, May 27, 2022 | 12:15 Tweet Share buducnostsrbijeav printscreen

"The Open Balkans is the best initiative for the peoples of the Balkans. We are preparing great things for the citizens of Serbia, Albania and North Macedonia," Vucic posted on his Instagram profile.