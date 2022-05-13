Politics Vučić is chairing the National Security Council President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, is chairing the session of the National Security Council that commenced at 11 a.m. Source: Tanjug Friday, May 13, 2022 | 07:57 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ MILOS MILIVOJEVIC/ bg

The session was convened on the occasion of Pristina's decision to apply for membership in the international organization Council of Europe.



The session will be held in the building of the Presidency on Andrićev venac at 11 a.m., and after that there will be no live addresses to the press, but a press release has been announced.



We remind you that the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, warned that the so-called Kosovo will submit the request for membership in the Council of Europe, which happened yesterday.



"It will not be so easy for those who think they can blackmail us and put pressure on us," he said.



As for the current request of Pristina to be accepted into the membership of the Council of Europe, since the Russian Federation left this organization in order not to be excluded, due to the attack on Ukraine, Vucic announced a sharp response.



In a public address on May 6, after talks with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and EU Special Envoy Miroslav Lajcak the night before in Berlin, he announced the continuation of Belgrade's action to withdraw recognition of Kosovo's independence. In that address, he publicly stated for the first time that the position of Serbia was aggravated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Vučić assessed that Putin's statement that the case of Kosovo set an international legal precedent that could be applied in Ukraine (for Donetsk and Lugansk), contributed to the increased pressure of the West on Belgrade to recognize Kosovo.



According to Vučić, that recognition by Serbia should serve the West as proof that what happened with Kosovo is not the same as what is happening now with Ukraine, because Putin "has no agreement".



Vučić hinted at the possibility that Serbia would insist in response that Pristina violated both the Brussels and Washington agreements.

FOTO TANJUG/ MILOS MILIVOJEVIC/ bg