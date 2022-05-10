Politics Vučić met with Germany's Special Envoy for the Western Balkans PHOTO Today, President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met with the Special Envoy of the Federal Government of Germany for the Western Balkans, Manuel Saracen. Source: B92 Tuesday, May 10, 2022 | 10:27 Tweet Share Screenshot/Instagram "buducnostsrbijeav"

The meeting was held in the building of the General Secretariat of the President of the Republic.



Photos from the beginning of the meeting were published on the Instagram profile of Buducnostsrbijeav.



"The President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met with the Special Envoy of the Federal Government of the Federal Republic of Germany for the Western Balkans, Manuel Saracen," reads the description of the announcement.



Vučić and Saracen talked about economic cooperation, bilateral relations, European integration of Serbia, as well as the regional situation and initiatives for connecting the countries of the Western Balkans, the Office for Media relations of the President of the Republic of Serbia announced.



"President Vučić pointed out that Serbia will continue on its European road even more intensively and expressed the expectation that the engagement of Special Envoy Saracen will give additional impetus to cooperation between the Western Balkan countries, which would significantly contribute to preserving peace and stability in the region".



President emphasized that Serbia, with its serious and responsible approach to regional policy, is recognized as a reliable and responsible partner in the region, committed to political dialogue and further development of regional relations in all areas", the statement said.



Vučić also pointed out that Serbia attaches great importance to the Berlin Process, as a forum for strengthening regional cooperation, advancing the reconciliation process and overcoming inherited problems from the past, as well as a forum supporting European integration of the Western Balkans through concrete projects and measures.



"Serbia is strongly engaged in all activities organized within the Berlin Process, and the 'Open Balkans' initiative is another proactive approach of our country to regional integration," the President stressed, adding that it was crucial that these efforts be recognized in the European Union, in order to provide encouragement to the countries of the region on their European road.



Speaking about economic cooperation, the President reiterated that Germany is Serbia's largest foreign trade partner and that our country is interested in further strengthening this cooperation, since Serbia is increasingly profiling itself as one of the world's most attractive and safest investment destinations.



The President emphasized that Serbia stands for full and consistent implementation of the Dayton Agreement, but opposes the imposed solutions that do not enjoy the consent of all three constituent peoples, believing that such decisions can not lead to prosperity and stability in Bosnia-Herzegovina.



Speaking about the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, the interlocutors agreed that the conversation is the only right way to resolve open issues, as well as to reach a sustainable agreement.



The President emphasized that he expected constructive support for dialogue and finding a compromise solution that would enable lasting stability in the region with the implementation of existing agreements, and above all the formation of the Community of Serbian Municipalities, which has been missing for more than 9 years.



Special Envoy Saracen pointed out that the policy of enlargement and work on strengthening cooperation between the Western Balkan countries will be one of the priorities of German foreign policy in the coming years, emphasizing the desire for stronger engagement of the entire Union in our region.