Politics Armed ROSU special forces in North Mitrovica VIDEO Several vehicles of the special units of the Kosovo Police were spotted in the Bosniak settlement in North Mitrovica. Source: Kosovo online Tuesday, April 26, 2022 | 13:15 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ VALDRIN XHEMAJ

The vehicles are stationed near the eastern bridge that divides South and North Mitrovica, and members of the ROSU are armed with long barrels. The situation is calm at the moment.



Namely, this morning, the Kosovo Police announced that the vehicles of the border police in the village of Zupče in Zubin Potok were shot at.



On that occasion, the director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petković, also spoke out, condemning the attack on the KPS vehicle and emphasizing that the incident had nothing to do with Serbs.