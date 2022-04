Politics Vucic with Lajčák today President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will meet today in Belgrade with Miroslav Lajčák. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, April 20, 2022 | 09:13 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Vučić will meet with the special representative of the European Union for the dialogue between Belgrade and Priština and other regional issues of the Western Balkans at noon in the building of the General Secretariat of the President of the Republic.