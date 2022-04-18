Politics Vucic and the U.S. Ambassador met Today, the President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, received the U.S. Ambassador, Christopher Hill. Source: B92 Monday, April 18, 2022 | 17:55 Tweet Share EPA/Andrej Cukic

Vučić talked with Ambassador Hill about bilateral cooperation, global issues and the situation in the region.



The two interlocutors emphasized that the condition for the progress of both Serbia and the entire region is the preservation of peace and stability, and that in that sense, the support of the United States is of exceptional importance. President Vučić expressed hope that during the mandate of Ambassador Hill, the already good relations between Serbia and the United States will be further improved. Ambassador Hill pointed out that he knows the Western Balkans well, that there is great potential for the economic development of the region, emphasizing the need to work on better promotion and attraction of American investors, including the Open Balkans initiative.