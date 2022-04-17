Politics Vučić: "We are ready to go to the polls" President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, pointed out that the elections have not yet been formally completed. Source: B92 Sunday, April 17, 2022 | 22:55 Tweet Share EPA/Andrej Cukic

He also said that he was about to have consultations.



"When the elections are formally over, I will invite everyone to consultations, appoint a prime minister, everything in accordance with the law," Vucic said.



He added that he has good communication with Dacic, and that he often hears from him.



"I have a lot of respect for the SPS and the people who vote. I have a good personal relationship with Dacic, and he hasn't heard a single bad word from me. He can guess what pressures I'm facing, since part of it was in 2013, when I when I took most of the burden on my back. Yesterday in Belgrade and Serbia, we received a lot of votes from people who voted for other parties on April 3. People are disappointed with the behavior of the opposition, and they understood the seriousness of the situation," Vucic said.



He says that the SPS, but also the right-wing parties, won far fewer votes in the repeat elections. Speaking about the conversation with Dragan Djilas, Vucic said that he did not need to justify himself to anyone.



"We had a decent conversation. You all know what he thinks about me and what I think about him. I did not mention names to him or Ms. Tepic in the campaign, unless I was asked. Mr. Djilas came, and I informed him that we have the majority. He said he understood that. Then I told him that I could make a much larger majority. He asked me if we could go to the polls. He thought the issue of legitimacy was controversial".



Vučić clearly answered that they are ready to go to the elections if the other side wants it, but that November is not realistic and that it does not suit the opposition.



"If the strongest opposition list thinks that we should go to the early city elections, we will go. I think at least six months should pass, but if they insist, we can do it sooner. I will propose that at the party committee." According to him, you can have a healthy state only until the question of legitimacy arises. "It doesn't matter when they insult me, but the issue of legitimacy is an essential issue. They did not meet in 2012, and we will meet," the President of Serbia said.



"Now I had 79.4 in the repeated presidential elections. In 15 days, people understood what others were like, so that everyone could gather to overthrow the SNS. I said that before, but no one believed me. There were many other things that happened which showed who has a responsible attitude towards the country. I am infinitely grateful to the people for their support, and I now have an even greater responsibility towards everyone", Vucic added.



He also said that it is known that Aleksandar Šapić is a candidate for mayor of Belgrade and that he believes that he will perform that job properly and successfully.