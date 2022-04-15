Politics 0

Vučić to meet today with the World Bank delegation

President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will meet today with the delegation of the World Bank.

FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIC
The meeting will be held at 10 am in the building of the Presidency, Office for Media relations of the President of the Republic of Serbia announced.

The topic of conversation is the crisis in the world and the position of Serbia under the new circumstances.

The World Bank delegation will present to the President of Serbia an assessment of further money flows through Serbia.

