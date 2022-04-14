Politics France's response to Serbia: "It is not blackmail" French Ambassador to Serbia Pierre Bashar said today that the European Union is not blackmailing Serbia, but asking it to be consistent. Source: Beta Thursday, April 14, 2022 | 15:35 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra

"If Serbia wants to become an EU member, it is a matter of opening chapters, advancing reforms and sharing common values, which means we have a common view of the situation in Ukraine. It is not blackmail," Bashar said in Belgrade during the presentation of the Strategic Compass for EU Security and Defense with special reference to the current security and geopolitical context in Europe and the war in Ukraine".



Bashar pointed out that there is no connection between what is happening in Ukraine and the process of European reforms that Serbia should continue in all areas, including the rule of law.