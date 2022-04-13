Politics Vučić reacted: "Leave Serbia alone" VIDEO President of Serbia told the leaders of the so-called Kosovo and Montenegro to leave Serbia alone. Source: B92 Wednesday, April 13, 2022 | 11:31 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/KOCA SULEJMANOVIC

Responding to Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic, Vučić sends a strong message: "Leave Serbia alone and stop deceiving the public. Serbia will preserve peace and stability, and we are proud of the fact that we want to protect our country on our own".



Vučić told Đukanović and Kurti that they have bigger worries, such as crime, corruption and the economy, and that they should leave Serbia alone.



"In the last six months, the campaign of smearing Serbia has been intensified, coming from certain centers of power, but of course also from the part of the region that always sees its success in Serbia's failure and collapse. Not since yesterday, a more pronounced role in the pure hatred towards Serbia comes from Albin Kurti and Milo Djukanović", Vučić underlined in a video statement.



He pointed out that they always use untruths, outright and open lies, with the goal of presenting themselves as victims, and Serbia as a vicious aggressor who threatens them in every way. Thus, they allegedly took the opportunity to use our legal, legitimate, complete regular and transparent acquisition of the Chinese FC3 system, which serves for anti-aircraft defense and defensive weapons, to tell the whole world that Serbia is a Chinese and Russian ally.



"They are trying to portray us as someone who threatens peace in the region, even though we are surrounded by NATO territories. They do not even know how we could threaten them with defensive weapons," Serbian president said.



Vučić explained that the system serves to destroy cruise missiles of enemy aircraft that would violate the airspace of Serbia, and asked how Belgrade thus endangers Pristina and Podgorica.



"If I were joking, I would say that it would be better for us to buy 'Autan' sprays, because it is much more important to protect ourselves from flies and mosquitoes than from any serious air force that they have," said Vucic.



He pointed out that the essence is in the desire to harm Serbia, that Serbia should always be guilty, weak, as they perceived it when they declared Kosovo's independence, or when it was economically ruined 15 or 20 years ago.



"When Kurti says that Serbia is in a panic, because it is afraid that it will be left alone - today, Serbia, as a military neutral country, is alone in the entire wider region," Vucic said.



As he says, lions, elephants and tigers can be seen in the circus, but you can never see a lone wolf in the circus: "We have enough of these magnificent animals in the Balkans and I would always accept the role of a lone wolf, not a hyena, shameless and immoral. Even worse than hyenas are flies, revolving around them and waiting to bring them prey, such are Kurti and Djukanovic", he explained.



Vučić told them that they have much bigger worries, such as crime, corruption and many problems in the economy. He emphasized that Serbia is going to preserve peace and stability. "Leave Serbia alone, stop lying and deceiving the public. Serbia will find its way as the citizens want. We are proud of the fact that we want to protect the country on our own, without waiting for NATO to do that on our behalf. We are different in that aspect and we are not ashamed of it", he concluded.

It should be recalled that Kurti and Djukanovic stated in the previous days that they were worried about Serbia's arming itself, and those reactions followed after the President of Serbia announced that Serbia was interested in buying Rafale fighter planes and that Chinese FC-3 anti-aircraft aircraft defense systems will arrive in our country.



We remind you that the Prime Minister of the so-called Kosovo's Albin Kurti stated that the fact that Serbia is arming itself is not safe for the region and that Serbia is doing that because it is afraid that it will be left alone.



"It seems to me that Serbia is in a panic, because it realizes that it can no longer be in three or four places at the same time, it is trying to strengthen itself because it can stay alone. It can be regarded as an expression of fear that they might be left alone", Kurti said.



Moreover, Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic said that Serbia is providing arms countries that appear to be open enemies of Europe and NATO, and he hopes that this will help clarify the image of the Western Balkans region in some important political addresses within the European and Euro-Atlantic communities.



"It is a consistent move of the policy that Serbia has been pursuing for several years. But I believe that it will help to further clarify the image of the Western Balkans region at some important political addresses of the EU and NATO," Djukanovic said.