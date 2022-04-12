Politics Vučić visited the injured Rasim Ljajić President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, visited the injured Rasim Ljajić, who has been transferred to the Emergency Center of Serbia. Source: B92, Novosti Tuesday, April 12, 2022 | 15:02 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ GEORGI LICOVSKI

President was in the company of the Minister of Health, Zlatibor Lončar, the media report.



Today, Ljajic was transferred from the Clinical Center Nis to the Emergency Center in Belgrade.



His condition has stabilized, and the diagnosis made on Monday is fine, he is taking painkillers and doctors are closely monitoring him, said the director of the Nis Clinical Center Zoran Perišić earlier today.