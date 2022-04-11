Politics Meeting between Vučić and Djilas is over PHOTO The meeting between President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and the leader of the Party of Freedom and Justice (SSP), Dragan Djilas, ended. Source: B92 Monday, April 11, 2022 | 19:22 Tweet Share EPA/ ANDREJ CUKIC

The meeting lasted an hour and 15 minutes, after which Dragan Djilas addressed the media.



As he stated, he articulated request that Belgrade must have new elections by the end of the year.



"We agreed that legitimacy is important for a government to function," Djilas said.



He added that the conversation was difficult, but also that "the president listened to him and told him that he would answer by the end of the week."



It should be reminded that the President of the Party of Freedom and Justice, Dragan Djilas, arrived at the building of the Presidency of Serbia, where he met with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić.



The topic of the meeting, as previously announced, is resolving the political crisis in Belgrade. The meeting between Vučić and Djilas started at 5 p.m., and Djilas arrived at Andrićev venac about 10 minutes before 5 p.m.



A large number of media representatives were present in front of the Presidency.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Ana Brnabić also announced and commented on the meeting between Vučić and Djilas.



Ana Brnabić, as a guest on the show Good Morning Serbia on Happy Television, underlined that the meeting was taking place at Djilas' request, and the President of the Republic, as the President of all citizens, accepted that.

Vučić previously announced that he would send an invitation for an interview to Djilas, who had previously suggested in the media a conversation with the President of Serbia about a possible repeat of the local elections in Belgrade.



"We have to talk and we all have to change ourselves and show more respect for each other," Vucic said.



He stated three days ago, regarding the request of the leader of the SSP to hold the Belgrade elections again by the end of the year, that these requests are rather stretched, but that he is always ready to talk.