Politics It's a meeting of re-elected president with president of the new parliamentary party Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, stated this morning that the meeting between Aleksandar Vučić and Dragan Djilas was announced too bombastically. Source: Tanjug Monday, April 11, 2022 | 11:00

She mentioned that it was not a meeting of Vučić and Djilas, but a meeting of the re-elected president of the country with the president of one parliamentary party.



Being hosted on the show Good Morning Serbia on Happy Television, Brnabić underlined that the meeting was taking place at Djilas' request, and the President of the Republic, as the President of all citizens, accepted that.



"During the first term of Aleksandar Vučić, Dragan Djilas said that he would never talk to him because he is a tyrant, dictator, madman. President always answered the questions of all the media, even those which offended his children. He may not have been a guest there, but he even talked to them and answered their questions at press conferences", Brnabić pointed out.



She pointed out that it was unbelievable that even eight days after the election, we did not hear any congratulations to President Vučić on his convincing victory in the presidential election. "We have heard congratulations from all over the world, but only from our country, from political opponents - we have not. Even the second-placed candidate Zdravko Ponos did not send congratulations, although no one, not even him, questions that victory. Even today, when we talk about dialogue and political culture, I believe that a good step in that direction would be at least one congratulation from the opposition to President Vučić. It is a great example of the lack of political, but also basic culture. That is not a good example for young people watching our political scene", Prime Minister pointed out. Brnabic explained that she does not see any political crisis in the city of Belgrade and that she does not understand how the SNS, which won the same mandate as the next three lists in Belgrade together, is the loser of the elections and they are all winners.



"Everyone got as many mandates as the citizens gave them. The fact that the coalition 'Moramo' now wants to form a government in Belgrade with the Oathkeepers is fine, if you view politics as pure mathematics and only deal with collecting votes. For me, politics is a matter of principle and whatever it is, it is a matter of morality. Parties that are in favor of an independent Kosovo and those that would never do so cannot unite. On the one hand, it is good to hear that we are not drowning. Belgrade publicly says that it wants a technical government with the Oathkeepers, because that is how they show that only power is important to them, and not principles. That is how all their voters know what they voted for - they voted for them to get a little power, and not for ideas", vice president of the Serbian Progressive Party pointed out.



Prime Minister Brnabić added that for these reasons she might welcome the repeat elections in Belgrade, and even in the parliament, because she would like to see how voters would reward those parties that would enter into a coalition with everyone just to be against Aleksandar Vučić and the Serbian Progressive Party.