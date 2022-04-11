Politics BIA reacted: We are not planning anyone's assassination BIA reacted to the alleged death threats to former Council of Europe rapporteur investigating KLA crimes and human organ trafficking, Dick Marty. Source: Tanjug Monday, April 11, 2022 | 10:40 Tweet Share MUP Republike Srbije

According to a statement submitted to the Tanjug agency, the Security Information Agency sent a letter to the Swiss Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) today, in which it strongly condemns and denies malicious claims about the involvement of Serbian security services in planning anyone's murder.



Thus, the BIA reacts to the alleged death threats to the former Council of Europe rapporteur, who investigated KLA crimes and trafficking in human organs, Dick Marty, which, as he claims, comes from "certain circles of Serbian intelligence services".



"In these difficult times, such claims unjustly inflict incalculable damage on Serbia and the reputation of the BIA, and its members, who are dedicated and professional in performing their work tasks exclusively in accordance with the law. Despite all the pressures and attempts to destabilize it, BIA will continue to work on preserving the peace and stability of Serbia and its citizens," BIA said in a statement.



Back in December 2020, Marty was provided with a high level of police protection. In an interview for the Swiss daily, he said that on December 18, 2020, he received a call from the police when he was told that his life was in danger and that he would be placed under high police protection as he is "targeted by Serbian assassins".



He explained that he has been under the highest police protection since then and was offered to change identity and address, but he did not agree. In that interview, Marty said that the death threat "seems to come from certain circles of Serbian intelligence services", which, as he states, asked paid assassins from the underground to kill him in order to "blame it on the Albanians from Kosovo".



Marty is the author of a report for the Council of Europe in 2010 in which he condemned the crimes of the KLA, including the "yellow house"; that is, organ trafficking. An investigation has been launched against Hashim Thaci, who is currently on trial in The Hague.