Politics Vučić on Serbia's vote in the Human Rights Council: "Serbia acts responsibly" After the military exercise on Pasuljanske livade range, the President of Serbia commented on the events regarding the situation in Ukraine. Saturday, April 9, 2022

Asked about Russia's reaction to Serbia's vote to suspend Russia in the Human Rights Council, Vucic said:



"Everyone is talking about Vučić's and Orban's betrayal. Everyone who is fair easily concludes that Serbia is behaving responsibly, in principle and in accordance with international law. Can you always make the political decisions you want? Of course you can't. I dread such statements. You can destroy the earth in seven days. And we want to fight."



"Cite the name of a country in Europe that did not impose sanctions on Russia, the name of a country whose planes fly from that country to St. Petersburg. The name of a small country, a small, proud nation, is our country. You think they don't know those things? Here there are those who would destroy the country in three days, pretending to be great patriots, and they are all just that. I will not talk about it today, but the time will come when I want. My job as President of Serbia is to protect our people and our country. I would like to plead people to understand the situation we are in, which is not easy at all".