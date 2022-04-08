Politics Seselj confirmed for B92.net: It is true, I'm retiring SRS leader Vojislav Seselj confirmed for B92.net his decision to withdraw from the political scene. Source: B92 Friday, April 8, 2022 | 14:22 Tweet Share EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC

As the media previously stated, Seselj decided to resign from the party leadership.



"I am in a pretty bad state now. In the new elections, the party will probably be led by a new president. I do not feel well, and I have already been rejected by the Serbian people twice in the elections, and I saw it as high time to retire," Seselj said for the Alo portal.



The current leader of the SRS confirmed this decision for our portal, but he did not want to comment on who will succeed him in that position.