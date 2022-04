Politics Vučić today with the Head of the UNMIK Mission President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General and the Head of the UNMIK Mission, Caroline Ziadeh. Source: B92 Friday, April 8, 2022 | 11:24 Tweet Share Foto: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

The meeting was scheduled for 10:00 a.m. in the building of the General Secretariat of the President of the Republic, Office for Media relations of the President of the Republic of Serbia announced.