Politics Vučić re: the conversation with Putin: "Serbia's threatened with a 'nuclear strike' " President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, spoke about the details of the conversation he had with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin. Source: B92 Thursday, April 7, 2022 | 22:04 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

Vucic underlined that Putin was very nice and fair, but he also pointed out that he could not be completely open as the President of the Republic.



"We discussed numerous issues, including gas, oil, NIS. I will not accept him being called Hitler, they declare him insane. He is neither hysterical nor crazy. He spoke very stably, calmly, rationally in conversation with me. We agreed on many significant matters", Vucic said.



According to him, Putin wanted to inform him about the events in Ukraine, about the events in Bucha.



"He said everything was going according to his plans. I told him he didn't have to inform me about it because we are a small country and we have to try to save our country from everything. He told me 'you know that my attitude towards the Serbian people is special' and that he informs smaller countries, he even cited the example of one. Serbia is the only country in Europe that has not imposed sanctions on Russia," Vucic said.



President added that he reiterated the conclusions from the National Security Council. "Serbia is the only country in Europe that has not imposed sanctions on Russia." Speaking about Serbia's vote to expel Russia from the Human Rights Council, Vucic says that Serbia was blackmailed.



"We are facing a 'nuclear strike' on Serbia, in other words, sanctions against Serbia," he warned.



It is being decided whether we will be exempted from the package of sanctions, he said and reminded of the EU decision that Serbia can import oil only until May 15. If that decision remains in effect, oil would be three times more expensive.



"Due to the EU decision, which accidentally refers only to Serbia, we can import oil until May 15, and then we can't, because Gazprom is the owner of NIS," Vucic said.