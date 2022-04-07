Politics The Republic Election Commission announced: Voting to be repeated on April 16 The Republic Election Commission (RIK) announced last night that the elections will be repeated on April 16 at 55 polling stations. Source: B92 Thursday, April 7, 2022 | 08:15 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ NENAD MIHAJLOVIC/ nr

Voting will be repeated in the presidential elections at the 21st polling station, while voting for MPs will be repeated at 43 polling stations, it was decided last night at RIK's two separate sessions.



There are places where the repeated voting will coincide for both the president and the parliament.



Such is, for example, polling station 11 in the municipality of Arandjelovac, polling station 27 in the municipality of Vlasotince, polling station 81 in Kraljevo, along with polling station 34 in Trstenik.



The presidential elections are being repeated in 12 places, where the competent commissions have stated that the results of the vote held on April 3 cannot be determined. These are one polling station in Apatin, Arandjelovac, Vlasotince, Presevo and Zajecar respectivelly, two in Valjevo and Kraljevo and three in the municipality of Nis.



Voting in the presidential elections is repeated in places where the voting was annulled by the decision of the authorities, namely: one in Babusnica, one in Barajevo, one in Valjevo, one in Vlasotince, one in Majdanpek, one in Pozarevac, one in Petrovac on Mlava and two in Trstenik.



RIK Chairman Vladimir Dimitrijevic specified that when it comes to repeating the elections for MPs, there are two groups of solutions - the first refers to 30 polling stations where voting will be repeated because it was stated that the results cannot be determined, and the second to 13 places where the vote was annulled.

Voting to be repeated in Belgrade, too

EPA-EFE/MARKO DJOKOVIC

Dimitrijevic said that in the first group, voting is repeated in Belgrade at two polling stations, in Barajevo and in the municipality of Palilula, at five in Valjevo, at three in Negotin and Trstenik, once in Arandjelovac, Babusnica, Velika Plana, Golubac, Kosjeric, Crna Trava, Kragujevac, Kraljevo, Majdanek, Pancevo, Petrovac na Mlavi, Presevo, Prijepolje, Sokobanja, Svrljig and two in Vlasotince.



Voting will also be repeated on April 16 at polling stations where voting was annulled by the decisions of the competent local election commissions, and among those 13 places, three are in Valjevo, two in Trstenik, one in Babusnica, Barajevo, Zvezdara, Velika Plana, Vlasotince, Lapovo, Petrovac na Mlavi and Pozarevac, respectively.



As it was heard at the RIK sessions, the reasons for repeating the voting are, among others, that in some polling stations there were no records on the work of the polling station or the minutes were not signed by at least three board members, along with the case of gross calculation errors. In some polling stations, checklist was not present or was not adequately signed, and it happened that in one place no one signed the minutes, which, according to Dimitrijevic, is at the level of statistical error.



RIK adopted a decision on correcting the minutes on the work of the polling board on the conduct of voting for the election of MPs at polling station number seven at the Serbian Embassy in Sarajevo.