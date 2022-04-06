Politics RIK: The announcement of the results is being postponed RIK has 96 hours to adopt and publish the final election results from the receipt of all summary reports on the results of local government voting. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, April 6, 2022 | 15:30 Tweet Share Tanjug/Zoran Žestić

However, since the elections will be repeated at several polling stations, that deadline will be extended.



Namely, until tonight, April 6, at 8 p.m., all submitters of electoral lists, as well as voters, have the right to submit a request for annulment of voting at the polling station.



RIK recalls that, in accordance with the Law on Election of Deputies, local election commissions have 96 hours from the closing of polling stations to determine summary reports on the results of voting at polling stations on their territory, but that the same law stipulates that the deadline moves in case the voting is repeated at a polling station.



In that case, the deadline of 96 hours is calculated from the closing of the polling station where the voting is repeated, i.e. from the decision-making on legal remedies that may be submitted due to that repeated voting.



"Having in mind that a certain number of local election commissions passed and published on the web presentation of the RIK decisions by which voting was annulled at certain polling stations, because it was stated that the voting results cannot be determined, and it will be repeated, which in turn delays determining the results of voting in those local self-governments", reads the statement of the RIK.



Therefore, the deadline within which the Republic Election Commission is obliged to announce the overall election results is postponed. Having in mind that the voting will be repeated at a certain number of polling stations, which will be decided by RIK, at this moment it is not possible to determine the time in which the overall election results will be determined and published, both for MPs and the President, the statement added.



After publishing the overall report on the results of the parliamentary and presidential elections, RIK shall, within 10 days, issue a decision on allocating mandates to candidates for the MPs in the new parliament, from the electoral list in their order, i.e. issue a certificate of election. In Serbia, parliamentary mandates are divided according to the D'Hondt method, or the greatest divisors method.



The first session of the parliament is scheduled by the President of the Assembly of the still current convocation, and it must be held no later than 30 days from the day of announcing the final election results. At that constitutive session, the seats are confirmed, and MPs then begin to "spend" their four-year mandate.



The first session of the Assembly, until the election of the President, is chaired by the oldest MP, and he is assisted by one, the youngest, MP from the four electoral lists that won the largest number of seats and the Secretary General of the National Assembly.



When it comes to the election of the government, the candidate for the Prime Minister of Serbia is proposed to the Parliament by the President of the Republic, after consulting with the representatives of all elected electoral lists.



The prime minister-designate for the composition of the future government explains his program and the composition of his cabinet to the deputies, and the government is elected by a majority vote of the total number of deputies. The deadline for electing the government is 90 days from the constitution of the parliament, otherwise the assembly is dissolved.



The mandate of the government lasts until the expiration of the mandate of the Assembly that elected it.