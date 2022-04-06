Politics Russian and American smiling next to each other: it's possible only in Belgrade PHOTO The new U.S. Ambassador to Serbia, Christopher Hill, officially appeared in public today, for the first time since he took office. Source: Beta, Tanjug Wednesday, April 6, 2022 | 14:02 Tweet Share Foto: Beoinfo

He attended the commemoration of the victims of the bombing of Belgrade in April 1941, which was held at the New Cemetery in the Alley of the Victims of the Bombing of Belgrade.



On that occasion, the U.S. Ambassador stood right next to the Russian Ambassador Alexander Botsan Kharchenko.



German Ambassador Thomas Schieb and British Ambassador Sian Macleod also attended the commemoration.



Hill arrived in Belgrade at the end of March, and he is coming to the position of ambassador to Serbia at the suggestion of U.S. President Joseph Biden.