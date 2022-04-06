Politics RIK: 100 percent to be processed soon; Convincing lead of Vučić and SNS This morning, the Republic Election Commission announced the results of the parliamentary elections on the basis of 98.73 percent of processed polling stations. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, April 6, 2022 | 09:45 Tweet Share Tanjug/Zoran Žestić

The list "Aleksandar Vučić - Together we can do everything" has won the most votes - 42.91 percent of votes, i.e. 120 parliamentary mandates.



The coalition "United for the Victory of Serbia" with 13.69 percent of votes or 38 seats is second, and the third list is "Ivica Dacic - Prime Minister of Serbia", which won 11.43 percent of votes or 32 seats.



The NADA Coalition has 5.38 percent of the vote and 15 seats, Dveri-POKS 3.81 percent and 10 seats, Zavetnici 3.72 percent and 10 seats, "Moramo" ("We must") 4.69 percent and 13 seats, Sovereignists 2.28 percent, "Let's go people" 1.67 percent, Abducted babies Ana Pejic 0.82 percent.



When it comes to minorities, the Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians currently has 1.58 percent and five mandates, the Mufti's Legacy 0.95 percent and three mandates, Together for Vojvodina 0.64 percent and two mandates, SDA Sandzak 0.54 percent and two mandates, Alternative for Change 0.09 percent, Coalition of Albanians 0.26 percent, Roma Party 0.17 percent and Russian Minority Alliance 0.25 percent.



According to the RIK data, the turnout in the parliamentary elections was 58.71 percent of the total number of registered voters.

99 percent of votes processed in the presidential elections

In the presidential elections, Aleksandar Vučić received the most votes, winning 58.55 percent of the votes. Zdravko Ponos is in second place with 18.41 percent of the vote, followed by Milos Jovanovic with 5.96 percent of the vote.



Bosko Obradovic won 4.36 percent of the vote, Milica Djurdjevic Stamenkovski 4.23 percent, Biljana Stojkovic 3.22 percent, Branka Stamenkovic 2.03 percent, and Misa Vacic 0.87 percent.