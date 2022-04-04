Politics Vučić said: "I want to say a big thank you to the citizens of Serbia" VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, published a new video on Instagram. Source: B92 Monday, April 4, 2022 | 14:21 Tweet Share Foto: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

In the video, Vučić thanked the citizens.



"I want to say thank you, a big thank you from the bottom of my heart, to all the citizens of Serbia. And I want to thank all the wonderful people who supported us, showing great love and devotion. I want to say that I am proud of our campaign, which was the purest and most beautiful in the history of Serbia. I am not someone who is proud and praises the government, I am always humble in front of my people, who made it possible for me with their trust. I have only one desire: to bow to all citizens and say a big thank you for such a huge trust that no one has ever received from the citizens of Serbia", Vucic said.