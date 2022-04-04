Politics CeSID announces final results; RIK counted 96 percent of the vote Presidential and parliamentary elections were held in Serbia, and citizens elected new leadership in 12 local governments. Source: Tanjug Monday, April 4, 2022 | 14:11 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

The Republic Election Commission announced that the first preliminary results of yesterday's elections will be announced today after 8 p.m., and that until then the results can be followed on the web presentation.



The majority of polling stations in Serbia were closed last night at 8 p.m. and the counting of votes began. Yesterday, citizens were able to vote for the President of the Republic, MPs, as well as for local assemblies in Belgrade, Bor and 12 other municipalities.



6.502.307 voters had the right to vote in the presidential and parliamentary elections. For about 100.000 voters from Kosovo and Metohija, voting process was organized in the nearest municipalities of central Serbia.

RIK results on the sample of 96 percent of the vote - parliamentary elections

RIK results on the sample of 96 percent of the vote - presidential elections