Politics Results of the elections in Belgrade - SNS closest to forming the city government "Ipsos" and Cesid announced the first preliminary results of the elections in Belgrade. Source: B92 Monday, April 4, 2022 | 09:02

Based on 57.2 percent of the processed sample, the list "Aleksandar Vučić - Together we can do everything" won the most votes in Belgrade, i.e. 38.8 percent.



In second place is the list "Vladeta Janković - United for Belgrade's Victory" with 20.5 percent, followed by the list "We must" with 10.6 percent of votes, and in fourth place is the list "Toma Fila - Mayor of Belgrade" with 7 percent of the vote.



The NADA (HOPE) coalition is in fifth place with 6.2 percent of the vote, the Oathkeepers party list is in sixth place with 3.6 percent of the vote, while the Dveri-POKS coalition is in eighth place with 3.5 percent.



Below the threshold are the coalition Let's go People, with 2.7 percent, Sovereignists with 2.2 percent, Serbian Radical Party with 1.7 percent, as well as the list "Nemanja Šarović - for the whole normal world" with 0.6 percent and the Russian Minority Alliance with 0.4 percent of the vote.