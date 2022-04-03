Politics RIK: First results; Vučić still at more than 70 percent; CeSID: Turnout 59.5 percent Presidential and parliamentary elections were held in Serbia, and citizens elected new leadership in 12 local self-governments. Source: B92 Sunday, April 3, 2022 | 21:13 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ TARA RADOVANOVIC/ bg

The Republic Election Commission (RIK) did not want to publish tonight either the turnout estimates or the results, but will address it for the first time only on Monday night.



Instead, RIK will publish the results online, and you can follow them with us. We are here to inform you about the results and how Serbia voted.



The director of the public opinion research agency "Factor Plus", Vladimir Pejić, stated tonight that the turnout of around 55% by 7 p.m. can be considered high and pointed out that this is a record turnout in the last 10 years.



Pejic reminded Tanjug that the assessment of "Factor Plus" before the elections was that 53 percent of voters would definitely go to the polls, while 10 percent were still thinking at the time, and added that such a high turnout was not a surprise.



"This is the upper limit of prediction, so we can consider this turnout high, and if we take into account the turnout in the elections in the last 10 years in different elections, this is a record turnout in the last 10 years," Pejic said.



He estimates that the final turnout will be around 58 percent.

Journalists are waiting for an address in the Serbian Progressive Party. Just to reiterate, the leader of that party, Aleksandar Vučić, arrived at the headquarters of the SNS.

In front of RIK headquarters

After the polls closed at 8 p.m., police erected a fence around the old Parliament building, where the RIK’s seat is situated.