Politics By 5 p.m., turnout 45.1 percent; SNS MP beaten; Great response from KiM citizens Sunday, April 3, 2022 | 15:55

Today, citizens of Serbia elect the president and new composition of the parliament.



At the same time, elections for local self-government bodies are being held in some local communities.



According to the latest data from IPSOS Serbia and CeSID, 29.8 percent of citizens in Serbia went to the polls by 2 p.m.



Follow all the latest information on the election day on B92.net. After the closing of the polling stations, at 8 p.m., we will be there to inform you about the results and how Serbia voted.

This morning, at 7:00 AM, the polling station No. 6 was opened at the Embassy of Serbia in Belgium, where 290 citizens of Serbia residing abroad registered to vote in the elections for MPs and the President of the Republic.

Crowds at polling stations in Belgrade

Crowds have formed at polling stations in Belgrade since noon, so citizens who came to their polling stations have been waiting in line for up to an hour to vote.



There are queues in front of the primary school "Filip Kljajić Fića" on Banovo brdo, in front of each of the three polling stations, i.e. the classroom. As some of them told Tanjug reporters, they waited for about half an hour in front of the classroom, and then for another 15 minutes until it was their turn to get their ballots.



The situation is similar in the elementary school "Milos Crnjanski" in Cukarica.



"I was lucky that my polling station was not as crowded as in front of other classrooms, but even in that smaller queue, I had to wait for half an hour to vote," said one voter.



His impression is that the queues were not due to the slowness of the election commission, which must check voters in three voter lists, but due to the number of citizens coming.



Citizens of all ages can be seen at the polls.