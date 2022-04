Politics Brnabić voted at the same time as the minister of environmental protection Vujovic Prime Minister and SNS high official, Ana Brnabić, voted this morning at the polling station number 34 in the School of Design, at Savski Venac municipality. Source: Tanjug Sunday, April 3, 2022 | 15:03 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIC

Brnabic went to the polls alone this morning at around eight o'clock. She arrived at the polling station at the same time as her party colleague, Minister of Environmental Protection, Irena Vujović.