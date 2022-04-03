Vučić voted in New Belgrade; Siniša Mali performed his civic duty PHOTO
President of the Serbian Progressive Party, Aleksandar Vučić, voted at the polling station in New Belgrade.Source: Tanjug
Vučić voted at polling station number 140, in the building of the "Tesla-Science for Life" Kindergarten.
The Minister of Finance and the Vice President of the Serbian Progressive Party, Siniša Mali, voted this morning at polling station number 2 in the Belgrade municipality of Zvezdara. Mali performed his civic duty at the Higher Business School in Belgrade at around 8.30 am.