Politics Latest turnout data: By 2 p.m., almost 30 percent of voters went to the polls According to the latest data from IPSOS Serbia and CeSID, 29.8 percent of citizens in Serbia went to the polls by 2 p.m. Source: Tanjug Sunday, April 3, 2022 | 14:35 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ZESTIC

For the presidential and parliamentary elections to be held in the Republic of Serbia in 2022 from the Republika Srpska and Bosnia-Herzegovina at 13:00, the following number of voters exercised their voting right, in the following cities:



Mostar 78/198 or 39.39%



Višegrad 544/1273 or 42.73%



Rudo 230/492 or 46.75%



Sarajevo 384/ 1196 or 32.11%



Bratunac 199/408 or 48.77%



Zvornik 300/1076 or 27.88%



Branjevo 184/472 or 38.98%



Bijeljina 555 /1531 or 36.25%



Lopare 550 /759 or 72.46 %



Prijedor 130/315 or 41.27%



Doboj 625 /937 or 66.70%



BL Consulate 472/1086 or 43.46%



By 1 p.m., 26.7 percent of citizens went to the parliamentary elections, the observation mission of the Crta organization announced. For the sake of comparison, in the parliamentary elections in 2016 and the presidential elections in 2017, the turnout was 25.1 percent by 1 p.m., and in 2020, 22.9 percent, Crta stated. As for Belgrade, the turnout in the elections for the republican parliament is somewhat lower than at the level of the whole of Serbia and amounts to 23.3 percent.



By 12 o'clock, 20.52 percent of the 6.502.307 registered voters had voted, it was announced at the press conference of the Republic Election Commission (REC). The turnout in the Belgrade region is 18.23 percent, in Vojvodina 23.93 percent, in the region of Sumadija and Western Serbia 19.28 percent and in the region of Southern and Eastern Serbia 21.14 percent, said the director of the Republic Bureau of Statistics Miladin Kovacevic.



By 11 a.m., 16.3 percent of voters in Vojvodina voted, in central Serbia 13.7 percent, and in Belgrade 12.4 percent. The total turnout by 11 a.m. is 0.4 percent higher than in the last elections in 2020. In the last elections in Vojvodina, slightly more people voted by 11 a.m. than now, i.e. 17.4 percent of voters, while in central Serbia and Belgrade, the turnout is now higher.



According to the first data from Ipsos Serbia, published at 9 a.m., 5.1 percent of voters have voted in the elections so far. For the sake of comparison, in the last elections in 2020, according to the review of CeSID for the turnout by 9 a.m., 5.2 percent of the total number of voters voted at the polling stations.



Elections in Serbia in 2022 on three levels - presidential, parliamentary, local in Belgrade, Bor and 12 other municipalities are being held today.



Polling stations across the country were opened at 7 a.m., and citizens will be able to exercise their right in the 2022 elections until 8 p.m. tonight. Voting is conducted at a total of 8.255 polling stations.