Politics Vučić expressed his condolences to the families of the killed miners President Aleksandar Vučić sent a telegram of condolences to the families of the miners who died in the accident at the "Soko" coal mine. Source: B92 Friday, April 1, 2022 | 22:55

The president stated that he was most shaken by the terrible news about the tragic death of the miners in the "Soko" mine.



"Their honorable profession, one of the most difficult in the world, has always required people of a special caliber: brave, persistent, strong and unwavering. Their daily work and selfless work have always been the core and backbone of the overall development of our country. That is why Serbia today is particularly sorry for the loss of their lives, because there is no word of consolation in such a tragedy", he writes.



He stated that no one can repay them enough for all the difficult days and nights in which they worked for the benefit of all of us.



"We will do everything to provide all the necessary help to their closest and injured colleagues in these most difficult moments, and I wish them a speedy recovery."



"I express my deepest condolences to the families, friends and fellow citizens of the deceased miners. May they rest in peace, Serbia will not and must not forget them," the president concluded.