Politics Vučić: "I think I know what Putin is waiting for - that worries me" President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, referred to the events in Ukraine, saying that Serbia wants peace to be achieved ASAP, and he expressed his concerns. Monday, March 28, 2022 | 23:58

At the beginning, he referred to Sergei Lavrov's statement that Belgrade would be a good city for negotiations.



"As far as we are concerned, we would like peace to come as soon as possible. We are not interfering, we have taken refuge, if someone thinks that Belgrade is a good place for negotiations, we are here," said the President of Serbia at the very beginning of the talk.



He stated that he had talked to Lavrov many times, and that he understood things well.



"Just like with Ambassador Botsan-Kharchenko and Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksandr Alexandrovich. They understand Serbia and our relations well, and speak Serbian very well. We do not have an ambassador who speaks Ukrainian, for example," Vucic said.



He also referred to today's story about the arrested sniper who was allegedly caught for killing 40 Ukrainians. He stated that they were scared today when they saw the news of the arrested sniper in the regional media.



"It is not a problem when 'Avaz' publishes those lies, because they will deny it. But the Croatian and some media in Montenegro will not deny it," the president said. It was pointed out that this female person is in prison in Serbia for drug trafficking.



"I wonder if she's in Zabela or Kramatorsk? I said check her out several times. She's in our prison. That kind of lie you have to answer all the time, and it's never worth answering. They hear the denials five times weaker than their lies. You can imagine the damage it does to Serbia and the Serbian people, especially in the West," he said.



The president says that it speaks of the unscrupulousness of those who cannot take revenge on Russia, so they are attacking Serbia.

"They cannot destroy our economic successes - I do not have the strength to answer to Kurti, Djukanovic..."

As he stated, it is important for us to concentrate on the economy.



President Vucic said that „we cannot reply daily to the regional leaders attacking Serbia.“



„No matter how much they work against Serbia, the only thing they cannot beat are roads, railways, wages and salaries, which will be a thousand and five hundred euros,“ respectively, Vucic promised.



He pointed out that Bosniaks have suffered a lot, and that he understands their pain, although it is not popular to say that.



"And here, even when they exaggerate and are too hasty, we should keep silent and let go. It's better that way. But there are some who are looking to do something against Serbia in every way. And then if I talk about them, I'll make stars out of them every day, they just want to become important through Serbia and Vučić", said Vučić.

"The situation in Ukraine is the same as in Yugoslavia"

Vučić referred to the statement of one opposition leader, who said that it would be bad if we imposed sanctions, and that it would be even worse if we did not impose sanctions on Russia.



"Russian media also quoted a statement when I mentioned Asterix and Obelix. That we are a small tribe that resists. We had a plunderous privatization here, which we are to blame for the leadership we elected. But we also had pressure from abroad, where they asked us to obey and recognize Kosovo, and then everything will be fine. We have been through a lot, and that is why today you have a schizophrenic situation in Serbia. Really, it is not easy for Ukrainians, and it would be normal to understand them. Moreover, one part of our people is wholeheartedly supporting the Ukrainians, because NATO bombed us", he said.



He pointed out that the situation is the same in Ukraine and Yugoslavia, and added that there is no hysteria in Serbia, although there is cheering.



"I am satisfied that people in Serbia do not hate anyone. And if there is cheering and bias, there is and because of that I am not particularly happy. But we are Serbs. That's how we behave," Vucic said.