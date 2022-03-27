Politics Vučić said whether Serbia will impose sanctions on Russia VIDEO "Serbia is nobody's servant and does not carry out anyone's orders, neither Russia's, nor America's, nor anyone else's". Source: B92, Prva TV Sunday, March 27, 2022 | 14:27 Tweet Share Foto: Printskrin, TV Prva

"Serbia is nobody's servant and does not carry out anyone's orders, neither Russia's, nor America's, nor anyone else's", said President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, when asked whether Serbia will impose sanctions on Russia.



"We have done what is in the interest of our country, but you must keep in mind that Serbia condemned the attack on Ukraine, that it acted in accordance with international public law, seriously and responsibly," Vucic said.



Serbia is an independent and sovereign country. Serbia has an experience that many do not have, and that is the experience from the 1990s, the President of Serbia added.

"I ask the liars from the Guardian, when you attacked Serbia, was it aggression, when you attacked a sovereign country? We treat the attack on Serbia and the attack on Ukraine in the same way in the formal-legal sense. What was it like when you attacked innocent Serbia without a UN decision? 19 thugs gathered to attack one country," Vucic said.