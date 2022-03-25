Politics Vučić will be a guest on TV B92 tonight at 9 p.m. VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will be hosted on the show "Directly" on TV B92 on Friday at 9 p.m. Source: B92 Friday, March 25, 2022 | 17:15 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

He will discuss all current topics with Minja Miletić in the show "Directly".



Some of the questions that the President of Serbia will answer are:



- He is running for the second term of office for the president of Serbia, who are his biggest political opponents and are there any friends in politics?



- How does the war in Ukraine affect Serbia and relations in the region?



- What is the situation in Kosovo and Metohija?