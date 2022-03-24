Politics Vučić published urgent information: Kurti decided to attack Serbia VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, published the latest information via video on his official Instagram profile. Source: B92 Thursday, March 24, 2022 | 23:54 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/PredragLasica

"On the request of Albin Kurti, Biljana Stevanović was removed from the Kosovo institutions of Serbian judges today. The dismissal of all Serbian commanders and police officers who attended the session of the National Security Council was prepared for the morning," he said.



He added that Kurti decided to attack Serbia.



"Kurti violated the Brussels agreement, and according to his will and the will of those who protect him, the Brussels agreement no longer exists. Kurti is the one who wants to destroy peace in Kosovo and Metohija. With these decisions, he wants to attack the Serbian people wherever they live," Vucic said.



In the end, he warned the countries of Quint and the international community that Serbia wants to preserve peace.



"Whatever you do, Serbia will be with its people," Vucic said clearly at the end of his extraordinary address via video on his official Instagram profile.